Water quality in lakes has been a concern for state and local officials, following weeks of frequent rains.
Area bodies of water were closed and Lake Minnetonka has been under investigation after more than 100 people reported getting sick after the Fourth of July.
Firemen’s Clayhole was closed in Chaska after a test for E. coli. It reopened two days later, after tests showed it was safe for recreation.
In Excelsior, beaches were closed on July 9 after E. coli levels were above recommended water quality standards.
Increased rain or a gathering of waterfowl could increase the E. coli levels in a body of water, said Waterborne Diseases Unit Supervisor Trisha Robinson, with the Minnesota Department of Health.
“We advise people not to go swimming the next day if there is heavy rain,” she said, adding it could increase bacteria in lakes.
She advises people to not go swimming if they have had diarrhea, take showers before and after they go swimming, avoid swallowing water, take bathroom breaks and change diapers away from the water and in designated areas.
“Fecal material can get washed off, that washing off into the water could contaminate it if (people) happen to swallow that water,” she said. “Ultimately, we all play a role.”
Most beach monitoring is done by local authorities and E. coli in the water could indicate other bacteria in the water.
For Chaska, water testing on Firemen’s Clayhole, the city’s only swim beach, is typically performed on Thursday from June to August, said Parks and Recreation Director Marshall Grange.
The samples are then put on ice and delivered to the Tri City/William Lloyd Analytical Lab in Bloomington, according to an email from Communications Manager Kevin Wright. Results from the test are given to city staff the following day.
However, when the clayhole was closed on July 9, the test was performed on Monday, July 8 due to the Fourth of July.
Samples from the beach and float dock areas were sent to a lab. The next day, city staff were told the readings were higher than average. There was 308 E. coli particles per 100 milliliters, according to Grange.
Typically, the clayhole has tests reading 35 particles per 100 milliliters. However, that high reading was well below the main standard for closing a body of water — 1,000 to 1,200 particles per 100 milliliters.
“We were well below it, we questioned if we should even close it,” Grange said. “It was still a spike compared to the normal weekly. I’d much rather be on the cautious side than see anyone get sick.”
Overall, Firemen’s Clayhole is a clean body of water, he added.
That’s because its users don’t litter very often and storm water is collected in a 150,000-gallon tank below the Firemen’s Park parking lot.
Stormwater can contaminate lakes with more bacteria, especially after rainfall.
“The thing with Firmen’s (clayhole) is we prevent a lot of storm water from going into the lake, the water goes into a tank below the parking lot, gets filtered and repurposed. That’s how we irrigate the grass areas throughout the site,” he said. “That was some good planning on the city’s part.”
There’s also a machine in Firemen’s Clayhole that rotates the water, which disperses any fecal matter so it isn’t concentrated in any area.
Grange advised that residents shouldn’t be too worried about the water quality in Firemen’s Clayhole.
“Unfortunately, people hear the word E. coli and think it’s human fecal matter right away, and that’s part of it, but it’s a small percentage of it,” he said. “People should feel safe and comfortable enjoying themselves there and staying cool in the extreme heat.”