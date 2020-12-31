And the top pick for the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Herald Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chaskaherald.com.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 1:
1. COVID-19
One that perhaps goes without saying, the pandemic affected just about every family, business and school this year throughout the world. From face masks to lockdowns to case increases, most everyone has felt the brunt of COVID-19 this year.
By mid-December 2020, Carver County saw over 6,000 cases, including nearly 30 deaths and over 200 hospitalizations, according to county data.