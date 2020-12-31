Here is number two of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Herald Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chaskaherald.com.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 2:
2. George Floyd response
Following the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, communities around the world rallied together in response. Chaska was one of them, organizing a solidarity march and items drive, calling for police conversations and coming together at Marnita's Table events.
“I just think we’re in a really cool moment of change and the only way to continue to do that is to continue to be conscious," Councilor McKayla Hatfield said at a Chaska City Council meeting.