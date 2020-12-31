Here is number three of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Herald Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chaskaherald.com.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 3:
3. An election like no other
The year 2020 brought new Democratic president-elect Joe Biden, as much of eastern Carver County trended bluer for president.
Unprecedented early and registered voters, long lines, and a high turnout marked this election season.
"We've never had anything remotely like this," Carver County Elections Supervisor Kendra Olson told the newspaper in the fall.