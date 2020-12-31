Here is number four of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 4:
4. New leaders
Several new leaders arrived in the community in 2020, including: Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert, School District 112 Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams, and SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Darren Noble.
Previous roles included Robbinsdale Police captain, assistant superintendent in North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale, and director of Career Services at Crown College, respectively.