Here is number nine of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 5:
5. Road reopening
September brought new life to the U.S. Highway 169 and State Highway 41/County Road 78 by way of an interchange, better serving the 80,000 vehicles a day traveling through.
After nearly two years, crews finished up construction on the diverging diamond interchange with several weeks of lingering cleanup. Those driving on Highway 41, which now goes under the Highway 169 bridge, will wait for less time to get to the other side of Highway 169 with the change.