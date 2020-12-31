Here is number nine of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 6:
6. Coming home
Construction began at Chaska's incoming Del Webb community, Pinnacle, intended for adults 55 and older. The 268 detached homes are replacing the now-demolished Hammers farmstead.
The historic Hammers farm house was originally intended to be restored and used for shorter-term rentals. However, Chaska resident Kiersten Case was unable to secure financing due to the pandemic.
"I'm super devastated," Case told the newspaper in the fall, though added she understood developers needed to move forward.