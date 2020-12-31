Here is number nine of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 7:
7. The Loop breaks ground
A $2.4 million project, Chaska Par 30 is being reworked into The Loop at Chaska, an accessible golf course that passed 5-0 in the City Council in September.
The course broke ground in October and was scheduled to open summer 2022.
“I’m just excited to see groups of people who you might not expect to see playing together and be enjoying themselves,” said Susan Neuville, incoming chair at Learning Links of Chaska (soon to be renamed Barrier Free Golf).