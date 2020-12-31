Here is number nine of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
8. More places of worship
Laketown Township's Sri Saibaba Mandir moved to a new two-story 10,000,000-square-foot building just west of Chaska last winter after a spike in followers.
“I hope to see it be a good place for people to come and experience some peace," Ravin Gnanasambandam told the newspaper in January.
Less than a mile down the road, Westbrook Community Church broke ground in September at their first permanent location: a 13,000-square-foot church at the southwest corner of Engler Boulevard and Jonathan Carver Parkway, to open by summer 2021.