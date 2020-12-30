Here is number nine of the top 10 news stories of 2020, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2020, No. 9:
9. New bike paths
Hawks Ridge, a four-mile network of mountain biking trails in Chaska and Chanhassen, began construction in 2017 and wrapped up in the summer. The trailhead lies at the southeast corner of Audubon Road and Pioneer Trail.
The trails occupy about 45 acres of land and cost about $3,000.
Another new mountain biking trail now sits in the Carver Park Reserve in Victoria, featuring about 10 miles of trails.