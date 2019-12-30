Here is number one of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 1:
1. Chaska football wins state
It was a historical victory for the school and city: the Hawks won their first-ever state championship title in the 2019 Prep Bowl game at U.S. Bank Stadium in November.
With less than a minute on the clock in the game against St. Thomas Academy, Chaska senior Stevo Klotz scored a touchdown — and the team scored its spot as No. 1 in all of Class 5A Football.