Here is number four of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 4:
4. New Carver City Hall
Carver city government has a new home. The town's new two-story 10,468-square-foot Carver City Hall opened in August.
The $5.2 million project was crafted in 2016 when Village Hall was closed due to a weakened roof. The 28-year-old City Hall and the 61-year-old Village Hall were demolished that summer to make way for the new 10,468-square-foot building.