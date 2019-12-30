Here is number three of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Herald Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chaskaherald.com.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 3:
3. Community addresses racist incidents
After several racial issues during the 2018-19 school year — racial slurs found written on a student’s shirt; a debate over Black History Month posters; and racist social media content from students — people in the district took action.
Parents spoke with Attorney General Keith Ellison to brainstorm solutions and the school board requested an equity audit.
The school district also worked with the city to host a Marnita's Table event in nearly December, meant to bring the community together to discuss culture and increase understanding.