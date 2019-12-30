Here is number nine of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
What are your top news stories? Post your thoughts on the Herald Facebook page, or send an email to editor@chaskaherald.com.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 9:
9. Jonathan pavilion burns down
Just over a year ago last January, the Jonathan Association’s iconic pavilion on the shore of Lake Grace caught fire.
The pavilion's picnic area, built in 1970, was completely destroyed in the early-morning fire, which was suspected to be caused by arson. Nobody was injured in the fire.
The pavilion had just been repaired in 2016.
Now the Jonathan Association is working to replace the structure with a new 1,200-square-foot sheltered picnic area.