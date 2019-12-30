Here is number seven of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 7:
7. What local homelessness looks like
In November, Southwest News Media staff compiled vignettes of homeless life in the southwest metro.
Reporters talked with those involved in the housing crisis, whether it was people directly facing homelessness, or those working to help them.
Homelessness looks different for everyone experiencing it, and can be hidden in plain sight. Over 10,000 Minnesotans face homelessness today.