Here is number five of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 5:
5. Special election
It was the first of its kind in nearly a decade: a special Chaska City Council election. In May, voters chose incumbent Mike Huang and Taylor Hubbard as councilors for wards 4 and 2, respectively.
The special election came after former councilor Greg Boe resigned in early 2019, earning a spot in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Jay Rohe, another former councilor, resigned before his Ward 4 term ended. The council had appointed individuals to fill the spots, but a group of residents lobbied for a special election.
City councilors voiced disappointment at the election's 6% turnout.