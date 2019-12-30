Here is number six of the top 10 news stories of 2019, selected by the staff of the Chaska Herald.
Chaska Herald top 10 stories of 2019, No. 6:
6. Women’s PGA Championship
Golf fans once again turned their eyes to Chaska this summer when Hazeltine National Golf Club hosted the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
The 18-hole course brought in record sales during the six-day June tournament, according to championship officials. And the city gave two free tickets per Chaska household for practice rounds.
Hannah Green, of Australia left with the trophy, but Minnesota native and Wayzata High School alumna Sarah Burnham was among the crowd favorites.
Besides renowned athletes, keynote speakers like Olympian Mia Hamm and former Secretary of State Dr. Condoleezza Rice also attended the championship.