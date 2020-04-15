One of the most impactful, yet simple, home improvement projects to tackle in the spring is a coat of fresh paint.
A repainted room or a wallpapered hallway can turn over a new leaf in your home, and a wide selection of colors and prints are available at local paint stores.
One home project in high-demand is painting cabinets and other woodwork a lighter color.
Mike Truax, store manager of Hirshfield's in Chaska, said many homeowners are choosing to enamel their home's woodwork rather than using a stain.
White enamel paints, which brighten interiors with a more modern look, are the most popular, he said. Benjamin Moore's white dove, simply white, cloud white and Acadia white are favorite picks from customers at Hirshfield's.
For the walls, grey, beige and white tones are hanging onto their popularity in Minnesota, but bolder colors are being heralded in much of the interior design world.
Hirshfield's declared 0864 Lioness — a bright, golden yellow color — their color of the year. Benjamin Moore chose First Light 2102-70 — a dusty pink — as the color defining 2020. Pantone's color of the year is classic blue.
Color consultant's at Hirshfield's can make a home visit for home-improvers needing help along the way.
The consultants can also assist customers in choosing window treatments to compliment their walls colors.
Wallpaper returns
Wallpaper — whether it's textured, traditional, geometric, floral or striped — is experiencing a comeback.
"Wallpaper is back with a vengeance for sure," joked Jacob Ewald, the sales lead at Hirshfield's store in Eden Prairie.
Hirshfield's stores offer a wide selection of wallpaper books to peruse, check out or take samples from.
Wallpaper on accent walls and in powder rooms is a popular, yet more subtle way to introduce patterns to the wall.
Many shoppers are looking to wallpaper the wall behind their bed or one wall in their living room.
Ewald said wallpapering entire rooms isn't as common, but shoppers looking for a floor-to-ceiling look are often drawn to textured wallpapers.
"Florals are still really popular," he said, while paging through one of the store's many sample books.
Designs by the Thibaut company and Johanna Gaines' line of Magnolia Home wallpapers are the store's most popular collections.