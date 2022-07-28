From Humvees to modern muscle cars, the 9th annual Flags and Honor of Minnesota Car, Bike, Truck and Tractor Show on Aug. 6 is sure to have something for every car lover.
“We have, in the past, had everything from the early 1900 Model A up through the 50s, 60s and 70s muscle cars,” said Flags and Honor of Minnesota President Scott Bradley. He has also seen 30s, 40s and 50s street rods and modern vehicles at past shows, as well.
The free event takes place in City Square Park in Chaska and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a silent auction, music and a variety of food and beverage options. This year’s silent auction will feature items such as professional sports team tickets and donations from local businesses.
There’s a $10 entry fee per show vehicle and Flags and Honor asks that those showing their cars also donate a nonperishable food item or make a small cash donation that is given to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf.
“We’re not out to be the biggest car show in the world, but we’re proud to be the best car show in the world,” Bradley said. “If it’s a beautiful sunny day, we’ll get 150+ cars down there.”
Spectators can also expect to see a variety of tractors and motorcycles at the event. “Pretty much everybody is welcome to our show with their vehicle,” Bradley said.
But, according to Bradley, the real VIPs of the event are the military vehicles. “There’s going to be a new Humvee down there; there’s going to be what I call a deuce and a half, which is a big truck; some type of howitzer on a mobile trailer; and we’ll have jeeps, all that kind of stuff.”
Awards are given out to the best vehicles at the show. Those who bring show entries have the opportunity to vote for their favorite vehicles in a top 21 ranking system. Scorecards are tallied up and 21 trophies are awarded at the end for cars and trucks and separate top three awards for tractors and motorcycles.
“It’s fun, you know, it’s a great family event,” Bradley said. “We keep our food and beverage costs down and we want it to be affordable for a mom and dad to be able to bring their family down for a hamburger or hotdog, and a pop or beer, and not break the bank.”
The car show cooks all of its own food under Bradley’s business license and the cost of beverages is donated by the Chaska Lions.
All funds raised from the event will go toward the nonprofit and its work to support veterans.
“We’re 100% volunteer and not one of us takes one penny out of the organization,” Bradley said.
Public parking is available around the park and golf carts will provide accessible touring of the show for those who need it. Spectators with a disability who need the extra boost around the show can be picked up at the handicap parking spots located on Highway 41.
The car show is sponsored by Chaska American Legion Post 57, the City of Chaska, My Pillow, King Cargo Vans, Lenzen Chevrolet/Buick, Priority Envelope and Cuzzy’s Brickhouse Restaurant and Bar.
FLAGS AND HONOR
The car show is the largest event of the year for the organization, but the volunteers keep busy throughout the rest of the year, as well.
“We’ve got a couple of things that we have to fund internally to make us operate as far as insurance and things like that. Otherwise, you know, 98% of our income goes directly back to local veterans and their families,” Bradley said.
The organization provides Honor Guard assistance to local American Legions and VFWs when requested, has two buglers on hand to play taps at military funerals and supports veterans and their families in any other way it can.
“Maybe there’s a veteran on deployment right now and the spouse is here and with the kids and needs some additional help,” Bradley said. “Maybe it’s planting flowers or raking the yard, lawn mowing, snow removal, all kinds of different stuff. When the phone rings, we never know what the need is gonna be.”
With thousands of dollars being raised at the car show every year, Flags and Honor of Minnesota intends to continue the event as long as it can to continue supporting families.
“All the things that happen to you and I, happen to those folks too,” Bradley said.