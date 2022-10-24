My name is Patricia Wittrock, and I am a retired Dean of Students at Chaska High School and counselor at CMS-East. I served District 112 from 1985-2007 and have been a Chaska resident since 1985. Because of my experience in the schools, as well as my extensive volunteerism, I am well-known to many district residents. I am often asked who I am voting for in the November school board election.
I choose not to endorse incumbents Tim Klein and Jenny Stone. I have concerns that they are not fiscal conservatives.
If there was only one board opening, the person who would get my vote would be Charles Lawler. When Charlie was on the District 112 school board during my working years, I would rate him in the top four of board members. I know and I made it a point to know the philosophies of board members. Students always came first for Charlie, who has been brave enough to substitute teach! He is a strong advocate for mental health, which is very important during these troubled times. Remember, with age comes wisdom!
Number two on my list would be Rachel Berg Scherer. Rachel, a former Chaska High School graduate, knows the district inside and out. Her father, Fred Berg, is a retired CHS social studies teacher who is also retiring after three terms on the board. Her mother, the late Carol Berg, taught English at Bloomington Jefferson High School. Rachel taught English in Baltimore, Maryland. She brings a lot to the plate!
Next, I endorse Ellie Krug. Her personal story is inspirational. Her legal background, with 30 years as a trial attorney, would be invaluable as legal issues are bound to arise in the district.
Lastly, I endorse Mary Schoen. Mary served the district admirably as an elementary teacher. Her reputation as an educator is impeccable.
Please join me in supporting these candidates!
Patricia Wittrock
Chaska