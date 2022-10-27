I am writing in support of Julia Coleman’s re-election to the Minnesota State Senate.
As many of us are aware, crime has escalated in Minnesota and our community.
I have both a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law now serving as peace officers. In the course of their duties, each has had to put their personal safety in grave danger. While certain media outlets and certain politicians have abandoned and demonized our law enforcement officers, Julia Coleman, as our voice in the State Senate, has stood up for our peace officers, and has not backed down from supporting them.
Sen. Coleman has supported recruitment and retention bonuses for our men and women in blue, has backed tough-on-crime legislation, and has earned the prestigious endorsement of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
Sen. Coleman will fight for safe streets and will not abandon our police. That is why I am casting my vote for Sen. Julia Coleman, and I hope you will, too.
Craig Mertz
Chanhassen