I support the reelection of John Fahey as Carver County Commissioner. John has served us well for the past two years and is currently the vice chair of the county board. John invests the time and energy to inform himself about the issues before him.
John does this by listening to voters of his district and asking for their viewpoints. You will see John Fahey at functions throughout Carver County. Many times, he will be working for the event, making him available to visit with you.
John has the experience of being a public servant to complement his availability to learn new solutions by seeking and listening for your opinions.
Please vote for and support John Fahey for Carver County Commissioner.
Roger Storms
Chaska