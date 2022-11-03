Two years ago I and others in Carver County District 5 put our faith in John Fahey to make decisions on our behalf as commissioner. In these two short years, Carver County will see the completion of the Dahlgren portion of 212, approval of the Benton portion of 212, $10 million in federal dollars for the 212/51 overpass and approval of the final connection to the CarverLink fiber network. These are examples of the forward thinking decisions that will position all of Carver County well in the future.
John has deep rooted community connections with city and township citizens. His background on the city council, school board and endless volunteerism give him a broad perspective on issues that affect all of us in District 5. He is accessible, actively listens to concerns and truly understands those he represents. With John, you can trust that your local values and beliefs are being represented when it's time to make a decision.
Carver County is the fastest growing county in the state. District 5 needs proven, effective leadership to make decisions now that will affect our county in the future. I've served with John on the city council and shared my thoughts as a township resident. John will advocate for smart growth in our cities and protect our agricultural areas.
On Nov. 8, I will cast my ballot to reelect John Fahey. I hope you make the same decision.
Chad Eischens
Hamburg