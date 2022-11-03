I am writing in support of Courtney Johnson for the 2022 mayoral election for Carver. As the daughter of a former mayor from another city, I know firsthand just how much hard work, time, patience, problem solving, commitment and hard work go in to being an effective mayor of a city.
Courtney has demonstrated all of those qualities, in my opinion, in her last four years as mayor of Carver. For me, a solid leader of a city is one who will always have an open ear, provide resources if she does not know an answer, represent the community with a friendly smile, and truly care about the well-being of the city and community.
If she doesn't have the answer for you, she will get it. If you don't agree with a policy, she will listen. I have seen Courtney respectfully fulfill her duties as mayor of Carver the past four years with all of these qualities, and know that she will continue to represent Carver in her next four years in office.
Erin Nelson
Carver