I would like to endorse Courtney Johnson for Mayor of Carver.
Courtney has worked effectively in her role as Mayor for the last four years and has gone out of her way to bring honesty and transparency to the office of Mayor. Her prior experience serving on the Carver Planning Commission and City Council have given her strong insight into the workings of a growing suburban community.
Having known and loved Courtney for the last 18-plus years, I fully appreciate her dedication to the City of Carver. It is a role she is passionate about and one I think she is uniquely suited for. From my own point of view, I can say she lives the job seven days a week, often calling, e-mailing or meeting with residents in person to discuss issues.
With Courtney’s background in communications, strong moral code and tireless dedication, I know she has what it takes to lead the City of Carver into the future.
Zac Borncamp
Carver