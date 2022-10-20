Prior to moving to Carver, I lived in Eden Prairie for over 40 years and experienced some of the same growth challenges and the need to build a reliable infrastructure for all residences and business partners as Carver.
With the challenges and opportunities facing the city of Carver, I want to endorse Courtney Johnson for Mayor. Courtney has shown that she has the knowledge, skills, and dedication to lead the city as it grows and prospers.
Her track record during her first term has been excellent, for example:
• Welcomed 15 commercial and industrial businesses, which broadened our tax base and brought hundreds of jobs to Carver
• Secured $2.7 million in grants for the Levee Improvement Project, which will keep historic downtown Carver safe from flooding
• Championed the Jonathan Carver Parkway project and the Water System expansion, to ensure that our infrastructure keeps up with current and future needs
• Displayed a strong sense of fiscal responsibility and a conservative approach to spending tax dollars focusing on real needs such as expanded utilities and improved roadways
• Worked to establish a pavement management plan to provide funding for maintenance of our streets and walkways
• Worked to improve transparency by broadcasting the council's Work Sessions to keep all our residents informed.
Courtney brings the leadership and communication skills that we need to address the challenges and opportunities for growth.
Phil Schechter
Carver
[Editor's note: This letter was paid for by the Courtney Johnson for Mayor Committee].