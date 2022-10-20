Everyone should know there is a very important election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, with many important state and federal offices on the ballot.
We should not forget our local positions that also need to be filled. In particular, the city of Carver will be electing a mayor and filling two other council positions.
Many of you may not feel these positions are as important as governor or U.S. Senate, but these elected officials will have more impact on our immediate lives than anyone else on the ballot. They will impact:
• Carver’s growth in the future
• Resources to handle a fire or other emergencies
• Clean water supply for drinking
• Parks and recreational opportunities
• Keeping the Minnesota River from downtown Carver
They have dealt with these issues and many others, affecting our property values, property taxes and utility rates. Courtney has done an excellent job these past four years, and I am expecting the same this term.
With the above factors in mind, I am supporting Courtney Johnson as mayor. I have worked with her on several city commissions, and feel she is smart, savvy and a solid individual with a good vision for the future of Carver.
Jim Weygand
Carver
[Editor's note: This letter was paid for by the Courtney Johnson for Mayor Committee].