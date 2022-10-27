Getting out to vote is very important for every office. It does not matter if you live in a big city or a growing community like Carver.
Our current mayor, Courtney Johnson, is—in my opinion—doing a great job for our community. She works hard to be inclusive for member of our community. Her newsletters, Facebook posts and other means of communication help to keep the community informed.
She is fiscally responsible with "our" money and always puts Carver first and foremost. My vote will be for our mayor, Courtney Johnson. Get out and vote!
Dee Lange
Carver
[Editor's note: This letter was paid for by the Courtney Johnson for Mayor Committee]