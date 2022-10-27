As election day quickly approaches, it is important to understand who the candidates are. We will be voting to reelect Courtney Johnson as the mayor of the city of Carver! She loves this town and is an excellent voice for the residents of our town.
Courtney Johnson has worked tirelessly these past four years to help support our town and increase the infrastructure as she focuses on the long-term goals of our ever expanding city. Please check out her website (www.Courtney4Mayor.com) and ask any questions that you may have. She will be happy to answer them.
Make time in your schedule and vote!
Kelli J Gavin
Carver