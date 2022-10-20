I’m Hannah Gallagher, daughter of Chaska Mayor candidate Jay Rohe. With the 2022 Mayoral election right around the corner, I wanted to write a letter of endorsement for my father.
I graduated from Chaska High School (Soar Hawks) in 2014, and moved back to the area after college. Since moving back, I have seen the community continue to grow and change.
I believe local government plays an important role in our day-to-day lives. My dad has a clear vision and plan for Chaska. That plan focuses on important community topics, and strives to create a community for all. With a growing community, having a leader with a strategic mindset and the ability to pivot and change when needed, is important. I know my father, Jay, has that mindset. He is running for Mayor because he loves Chaska and wants to help the city grow and prosper.
He raised our family with my mom (his wife of 31 years), Heidi, in this community. His grandson lives in Chaska, and he wants the best for the future of this city.
In addition, Jay has a successful background in business and 14 years of experience on the Chaska City Council. This unique combination of skills will help the city plan and communicate the city goals effectively to the people.
Above everything else, I believe my dad will bring Chaska, a Mayor that loves his community and wants to be a part of everything going on in the city. Jay attends and is an active participant in a ton of Chaska programs. He attends Chaska Cubs games, golfs in Chaska fundraising golf tournaments, goes to River City Days and Taste of Chaska, attends Chaska high school sporting events, and participates in different diversity community events. Having a Mayor so actively engaged in community events is important to ensure the opinions of the community are heard and addressed by the local government.
My dad truly wants to get to know the people of Chaska, cares about the people deeply, and he has been walking door-to-door after work and on the weekends, trying to listen to members of the community and hear what is needed to continue to improve the city. Dad has done his best to meet as many people as possible in the community, through the different events going on and while walking through the different Chaska neighborhoods.
As my father, he has taught me the values of hard work, having a positive attitude, never giving up, treating others with respect, and lastly to always put family first. My dad has all the qualities that a community would want to have in its Mayor. On Nov. 8 “Go with Rohe” for Mayor!
Hannah Gallagher