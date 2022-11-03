We ask that you join us in our continued support of Gayle Degler for Carver County Commissioner. We have known and worked with Gayle for a long time, and are proud of our partnership with him. Gayle has a long history of always being accessible, approachable, and dedicated to serving Carver County. He has no equal in his honest, practical, and ethical approach to his work and personal life.
He is a committed leader, and deeply involved in our community. He cares.
He has always supported First Responders. He knows that providing for the safety of our community is a core pillar of his responsibility as a County Commissioner. He has always supported our veterans and active-duty military personnel, and strongly supports these men and women.
Reelect Gayle Degler!
Chaska Chief of Police Scott Knight (Ret.)
Carver County Sheriff Jim Olson (Ret.)