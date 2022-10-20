The future of Chaska has many determining factors. One is how each of us participate in our community. Whether you are active in the local community or passive, one of the most influential things you can do is vote for our cites elected officials.
Your vote can make a difference in the community you live in. From personal experience, it is easy to tell ourselves its not important to vote for local officials. One consideration to keep in mind is our home and family is impacted daily by the community we live in.
Chaska has experienced many challenges and successes over 131 years, one of the older cities in Minnesota. Currently we have the incumbent mayor and a past council member running for the next mayor of Chaska.
The future of Chaska needs elected officials with energy, stamina, passion and a forward vision. While we have had a long history of growth and development for our city, we are now in a very different era. Cities like Chaska are facing new and uncharted challenges. It will take a person with vision and a plan other than the way we did it before “still works”.
Today, the city of Chaska needs an elected leader like Jay Rohe. He has an incredible passion for Chaska and a plan to take our city forward so each of us and our family and friends can have the city we are all proud to live in.
Brian Huseby
Chaska