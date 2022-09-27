Please join us in voting for Jay Rohe on Nov. 8. We have known Jay and his family for over 25 years. Through those years we have seen his strong passion for Chaska.
We wanted to share some key points to why we are endorsing Jay. Jay spent 14 years on the Chaska City Council. During that time we saw him evolve into a very effective leader and councilperson. He has the strong experience to be our next mayor. His approach is strategic and he is always willing to listen to all sides of an issue. We watched how he led discussions and developed ideas for our downtown.
Jay gets things done, as he was a strong proponent for Fireman's Park and Veterans Park. Both are beautiful, driving business and people downtown. These parks have created gathering places for events or just a reflective walk around the lake. Jay loves Chaska and his heart is in our community. He is engaging with the public and truly cares about Chaska and where we are headed.
Where our community is going is a concern for us. We want to see stronger leadership and a clear vision and mission for Chaska and someone that can articulate the city's goals. We know Jay will be that cheerleader for our community! Jay has been a successful business person and his years of experience in his corporate leadership role will bring so much value to the mayor's seat.
We need new energy in our mayor and we know Jay will bring that enthusiasm and energy when elected. We have been watching his campaign over the past few months and we don't know if we have seen anyone work harder to earn your vote. We are convinced he will wok tirelessly for all of us when elected. Jay's passion and drive for our community is clear, he will help Chaska be a better community for all. Go with Rohe!
Ron and Tammy Lehner
Chaska