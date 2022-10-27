As we near election day, I wanted to share with you my key priorities.
Recently, I was asked how I would be a different mayor for Chaska, where would my focus be and what would I work relentlessly on for the people of our community.
I thought it was a great question and wanted to share my strategy and plan on areas where I would focus and work to develop better outcomes for our community.
From day one, more communication from mayor's office regarding Chaska's future focusing on strategic goals and financial implications to our taxpayers.
Developing strong initiatives on city property taxes including how can we reduce city taxes and still achieve quality results and services.
Being a proactive mayor working together to drive community engagement and inclusion. Build long-lasting relationships with our minority populations to better understand needs. We need to address how to better share our community engagement needs.
Partner on homeless and hunger efforts with non-profit work going on within our community and across Carver County. A priority to end hunger in Carver County.
Re-energize our Community Values recognizing our community is changing. Develop a strategic vision and plan on how to embrace that change.
Chaska has a long history, value and support our history.
Support/invest in strong public safety services. Our Fire and Police Departments are a key community building part of our city.
Facilitate and lead a discussion for how to provide more affordable housing. Our first-time wage earners and buyers want to live in Chaska. It is my priority to make sure that they can live and grow through their lifetimes in our community.
Support the building of community respecting and valuing every person to be a community for all. This includes an expanded view of the Chaska Community Center and the value it brings to all of us.
Believe in and support our city workforce. Provide the messaging and clear vision for our team. Supporting and encouraging their career paths at the city.
Support and invest in a more proactive and engaged city economic development approach. Proactively sell Chaska to drive industrial, retail and restaurants to our community.
Assist in the development of a mentoring program to develop future community leaders.
Constantly be proactive in seeking community feedback. Development of a Mayor's sounding board and holding quarterly town halls.
As we all look to the future together, we cannot fear change, rather it can be a good thing bringing new thinking, ideas, new energy, new skills and experiences to draw upon. It would build upon past wins and deliver added successes and inspired efforts.
The roots of Chaska are deep and strong and any change must respect and align with Chaska's history and values.
If you believe that it is time for a positive change in leadership and finding better ways for all of us to work together creating a community for all, then I ask you to please consider me for mayor on Nov 8.