On Nov. 8, Chaska has the opportunity to change the course of our city in a wonderful way, by voting into office a new mayor to lead us into the future. Bev and I have lived in Chaska and known Jay and his family for the last 25 years. We believe he will make an incredible mayor for Chaska–we are so fortunate that someone like him wants to step up and serve our awesome city.
What do we believe sets Jay apart? He has a unique combination of relevant city government experience, strategic business leadership, and passion for improving our city. Over the years, and particularly in the last few months, we’ve spent many hours discussing the state of Chaska as it is today, and what it can be in the future.
There’s no one who has a broader view of the city, its issues, and has solutions to make improvements. What’s going to make Jay so effective is he’s a natural collaborator, and has been working in various capacities for the city for many years—he will hit the ground running, having already established relationships throughout the city, and even neighboring communities!
We’ve watched Jay tirelessly campaign over the last few months. I believe Jay honestly wants to meet and talk with every citizen in Chaska, walking neighborhoods to near exhaustion after work! Meeting so many people in such a short time has shaped Jay’s views in ways I hadn’t expected, and re-ignited passions within him to address some of the city’s festering problems in new, innovative ways.
Embracing Chaska’s diversity, addressing homelessness, controlling taxes, and setting a strong vision for the city are top priorities for Jay’s mayoral term. However, I also fully expect Jay to properly pivot as new issues and opportunities develop over the years.
We have a wonderful opportunity to elect our “next gen” mayor this November —vote Rohe on Nov. 8!
Chad and Bev Hewitt
Chaska