Please join us in voting for Jay Rohe for Mayor of Chaska on Nov. 8. We have known Jay as a neighbor since 2001 when we moved to Chaska from Chicago. Jay is a family man as we watched him and his wife Heidi raise two beautiful and successful daughters. As a neighbor, Jay was always building a community belief between all members of Cortina Woods and in creating a “neighborhood spirit.”
Jay is a very successful businessman and has built outstanding teams. He has a management belief in “servant leadership” where he serves the people who work for him and the company. Jay will bring this mentality of “servant leadership” to the city of Chaska.
Jay is also a proactive leader in thinking “out of the box,” especially for Chaska’s future. He seeks input and listens to what the needs of his constituents are and puts together initiatives to address these needs. As a city councilman for over 14 years, Jay was a strong proponent for the revitalization of Chaska’s downtown and in increasing services to build a “one Chaska” community. He will continue this philosophy as Chaska’s Mayor.
We need a new way of thinking with proactive leadership to take Chaska to the next level as a community. We are confident that Jay will get the job done! Vote Rohe on Nov. 8!
Mike and Adria Kujak Chaska