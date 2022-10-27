We are writing to encourage you to vote for our dad, Mark Windschitl, for Chaska Mayor. Yes, we are biased since he is our father. However, we have also been able to witness firsthand the dedication he has given to service and community our entire lives. Our dad is not the type that has ever held a regular 9-5 type job; he has missed our sporting events, birthdays, holidays, etc. because he held jobs where sacrifices were required as you had to put others first. Some might think that was a bad way to grow up, but instead, he was a role model teaching us an important lesson and now we all love giving back to our community and being of service to others.
Being a volunteer firefighter for Chaska, we never knew when our dad was going to get called away. It happened during church services, family dinners, sporting events, birthdays, or just watching the Vikings on TV. It was a part of our life, and we all knew he was needed elsewhere to help someone in need. It still happens today—not for fire calls, but for urgent business needs that require him to drop everything to go to City Hall to sign a contract, meet an unexpected guest, take a call from a resident, or deal with a crisis.
Despite always stepping up to the needs of his community, he works hard to balance that out with his loved ones. He cancels election campaign meetings because his grandson is playing at TCO stadium. He makes sure to see his grandkids off in the morning or welcome them home on their first day of school. When we need help with something on our house, with watching our kids, or driving our families to/from the airport, he makes it happen. Despite all of the family events he has missed, left early from, or came late too, he still always made sure we felt loved and cared for through acts of service for each of us and our families.
The residents of Chaska have been his main job and focus since retiring as Fire Chief of Operations from St. Louis Park fire department in 2014. That’s a BIG thing that sets him apart—he has the ability, track record, and desire to put Chaska and its residents above all else because that’s the type of man he is and has always been.
Our family has sacrificed many things over the last 50 years, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Please join us in supporting our dad by voting Mark Windschitl for Chaska Mayor, so he can continue to be a role model for service to others and put Chaska and its residents first.
David Windschitl, Jill Dockter, Krista Udermann