We have known Mark Windschitl for over 30 years. He was raised in this community, is a graduate of Chaska High School, and has a true passion for the city. He is not a politician, but rather a steward of Chaska. He can be trusted with the task of making the right decisions and being a leader for our community. He has and will continue to make Chaska a better place to live for all of us.
Our family and our children have enjoyed the landmark changes to our city with the addition of Firemen’s Park, Veterans Park, and the Curling Center. Mark was instrumental in getting these improvements to our community. He has done a fantastic job and has earned the right to continue as our mayor. In a world of constant change, Mark is one constant upon which we can all rely. Please vote to re-elect Mark Windschitl.
Jerry and Cina Chapman Chaska