I don't like politics. I don't much like politicians, either. But Mark Windschitl is different. He doesn't aspire to be a politician or have the motives of a typical politician. He is just a common sense guy who represents Chaska because he has a deep love and appreciation for his community. I believe it is a virtue that he developed after 21 years of active service in the brotherhood of the Chaska Fire Department and many more as a retired member.
If you want to learn more about Mark, I would encourage you to check out his Facebook or Instagram page at "Mark Windschitl for Mayor," where you will learn about a person who has deep passion and pride for his community. A person who has made giving back to his hometown a large part of his life. A person who uses his time and dedication to serve the residents of Chaska and their needs. I can't think of a more qualified and capable candidate than Mark Windschitl.
If you want a practical, common sense leader who will best represent the values, vision, and spirit of Chaska, I would encourage you to vote for Mark Windschitl on Nov. 8.
David Just
Chaska