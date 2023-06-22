Chaska Human Rights Commission, Chaska High School Gender and Sexuality Alliance, Chaska Parks and Recreation and Carver County Library came together to host the 2023 Chaska Pride Picnic on June 17 at McKnight Park.
The event ran included music, a community art project, custom button making, jewelry making, tie-dyeing and a colorful photo booth.
The new 2023 Chaska Pride shirts were available for sale at the event.
There was also free ice cream and a rolled ice cream truck for the 200-300 attendees to enjoy on the warm June day.