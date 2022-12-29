The Chaska City Council addressed a lack of applicants for open positions on various commissions at the Dec. 19 city council meeting, particularly for the planning commission.
As noted in City Administrator Matt Podhradsky’s biweekly report, the positions that will be filled before the Chaska City Council Meeting in February include:
- Heritage Preservation Commission: three open positions
- Human Rights Commission: four open positions, seeking one student ages 16-20 for a one-year term
- Parks and Recreation Commission: seeking one student ages 16-20 for a one-year term
- Planning Commission: three open positions
The deadline for applications was Dec. 26, but Podhradsky noted in the meeting that “if we need to extend that, we will.” Interviews are slated for before the Jan. 9 and 23 council meetings.