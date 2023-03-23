Two professionals from Prairie Fire Children's Theatre will soon hold auditions for people ages seven to 16 for a production of Robin Hood at the Chaska Community Center. Everyone will receive a part.
Participants will get to experience a full show with sets, props, costumes and makeup and put together a full show over the course of a few days. Rehearsals will run March 27-30, with performances on Friday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 a.m.
Pre-registration is required with only 84 spots available, $77 for residents and $92 for nonresidents. Register online through Chaska Parks and Recreation.
Two tickets are included in the coat of the registration fee and will be handed out at the check-in for auditions.
Additional tickets can be purchased starting March 27 at the Chaska Community Center front desk. Tickets are $4 and children under 17 are $3.