Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 10, 2021 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from June 10, 2021 of the Chaska Herald
Southwest Legals Department
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- City of Carver enacts emergency outdoor watering ban
- Bear explores Chaska neighborhood
- Chaska High School Class of 2021
- 'Large black raccoons': Bear sightings? Not to worry, officials say
- City of Carver eases outdoor watering ban, allowing residents to water vegetables and flowers
- It’s official: 2021 Minnesota State Fair is on — Aug. 26-Sept. 6
- Section 2AAA Golf: Chaska boys qualify for first state meet since 2008
- Baseball: Southwest Christian advances to Thursday's 5AA championship
- 'Continuous changes': Seniors reflect on school year
- 'Continuous changes': Seniors reflect on school year
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Charges: Shakopee man used toilet tank cover in assault
-
Highway 5 trail project moving ahead
-
City of Carver enacts emergency outdoor watering ban
-
Local couple opens Savage fitness studio to boost wellness through stretching
-
Bear explores Chaska neighborhood
-
Girls Lacrosse: Eden Prairie shocks Chanhassen in Section 2 final
-
Portion of Old Highway 169 near Belle Plaine buckles due to heat
-
Softball: Chanhassen clinches first trip to state since 2017
-
Chaska High School Class of 2021
-
Chanhassen High School Class of 2021