Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the June 16, 2022 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Planning Commission recommends approval for Block 42 concept plan
- Southwest Christian High School Class of 2022
- Commentary: The greatest show in the Solar System
- Chaska High School Class of 2022
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Chaska police respond to thefts, burglaries
- Minnesota Valley Community Band to play June 24 in Chaska
- Chaska class of 2022 told to 'seize the day'
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee police identify juveniles suspected in graffiti spree
-
Production company planning movie shoot in Jordan
-
Sherry Schultz receives city of Victoria’s initial Key to the City Award
-
Community Builder Award honors Mike Poppitz and baseball club
-
Shakopee police calls, June 6-13
-
Southwest metro highlights local breweries with ‘brewery trail’
-
Obituary for Amber Wade
-
Success story worth trumpeting about
-
Jordan takes home a second straight state title in sporting clays
-
Obituary for Sheldon, Kathleen & Jamie Nelson