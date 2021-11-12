Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the November 11, 2021 print edition of the Chaska Herald newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Task force recommends sending East Union students to Clover Ridge
- A home-run day for Chaska student-athletes on National Signing Day
- Honoring those who served on Veterans Day
- Football: Chaska no match for top-ranked Mankato West
- Virtual open house on Nov. 17 for Ironwood Park improvements
- What happened on this date in local history?
- Volleyball: No. 1 Southwest Christian headed to the state tournament
- Chaska Police reports: Burglary, missing person
- State Soccer: Southwest Christian wins Class A boys title in a 3-0 shutout
- Letter: Thank you for serving this great country
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Prior Lake High School investigating 'serious and disturbing racist video'
-
Protesters rally at Prior Lake High School in response to racist video
-
Protest planned today at Prior Lake High School in wake of racist viral video
-
Task force recommends sending East Union students to Clover Ridge
-
Now what? District on next moves after referendum passing
-
Prior Lake volunteer Katie Moras receives 11th annual Amicus Curiae Award
-
Autumn Festival comes to Canterbury Park Nov. 11-14
-
Fifteen Prior Lake seniors sign national letters of intent
-
Shakopee High School Drama returns to stage this weekend with 'Mamma Mia!'
-
A home-run day for Chaska student-athletes on National Signing Day