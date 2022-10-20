Name/age: Courtney Johnson, 44
Address: 413 High Street, Carver
Family: Significant other of nearly 19 years—Zac Borncamp
Employment: Independent communications consultant, small business owner and Mayor of the City of Carver
Education: Bachelor of Science, Mass Communications, St. Cloud State University,
Hobbies/interests: Gardening, hanging out with my nephews, knitting and volunteering.
Previous experience: Mayor, City of Carver: 2019–Present
o Carver Business Alliance
o Carver County Mayors
o Carver County Leaders
o Carver Fire Relief Association Board
o District 112 Community Leaders
o Minnesota Mayors Association Executive Committee
o Regional Council of Mayors
Board member, Community Action Partnership (CAP Agency) of Scott, Carver & Dakota Counties: 2018–Present; City Council Member, City of Carver: 2017–2018; Commissioner, City of Carver Planning Commission: 2014–2016; Volunteer, Steamboat Days Committee: 2012–2015; Board Member, City of Carver Park & Recreation Board: 2011–2013; 22+ years working in communications roles including journalism, media relations, public relations and both internal and external communications.
Contact info: www.Courtney4Mayor.com, Courtney4Mayor@gmail.com, cell: 612-702-7703, Facebook.com/CarverMayorCourtney, Instagram.com/Carver_Mayor_Courtney, bit.ly/CarverCandidateForum
Why do you want to be the Mayor of Carver?
For the past four years I have had the extreme privilege of serving as the Mayor of the City of Carver. I am proud of what the City has accomplished under my leadership. This includes:
The Jonathan Carver Parkway/CR11 construction and the Water System Expansion projects, which ensures the City’s infrastructure will keep up with the needs of our growing City. The pavement management plan, which makes sure City streets in the more established parts of town are maintained. Welcoming 15 new businesses, which broadened our tax base and brought hundreds of jobs to Carver.
I am proud of the impact I’ve made as Mayor, but there is still more work to be done. In my second term as Mayor I’ll continue to work tirelessly to ensure we build upon the momentum, successes and positive change I’ve worked so hard to bring to Carver during my first term.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Looking forward to my second term, here’s what you can continue to expect of me in the next four years, along with details on how I’ll accomplish each one:
Transparency & Community Engagement—Continued transparency with a strong emphasis on community engagement through a variety of communications efforts and resident outreach. Being responsive and available to residents.
Fiscal Responsibility—There’s no one who is more fiscally conservative than me on the council. I’ll continue examining the city’s spending to ensure tax money is spent only on needs and not on wants.
Smart Development—Carver’s growth is inevitable. By sticking to the “Design Carver” 2040 Comprehensive Plan, we’ll be able to plan for the infrastructure needs of our growing community, allow for a broad range of housing options and welcome new commercial and industrial businesses, in addition to the 15+ that have come to Carver in the past four years.
Without putting down your fellow candidate, what sets you apart from them?
As the incumbent, my experience level is the biggest differentiator in the race for Mayor of the City of Carver. I was elected to serve on the City Council in 2016 and have served as Mayor since 2019. Another difference is that I am deeply engaged in the Carver community—I started giving back through volunteering shortly after moving here 12½ years ago.
I also have a much better understanding of what’s going on in the City of Carver from a local government perspective. I’ve read and am familiar with both the “Design Carver” 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the Long Term Financial Plan, which is another thing that sets me apart. To see the differences between my opponent and I, please watch the League of Women Voters Carver Candidate Forum. The recording is available online at www.bit.ly/CarverCandidateForum and is something I strongly encourage all voters in Carver to watch!
Describe your leadership style:
I am a humble, approachable, collaborative, and service-focused leader. In my monthly newsletter column, I always close by saying “If you have any questions or comments, please don’t hesitate to reach out.” I TRULY MEAN THIS. In the contact section, I’ve shared all the ways you can connect with me to ask questions, share ideas or learn more about my campaign, including my cell phone number, which is 612-702-7703.
The role of the Mayor and City Council in Carver and elsewhere is nonpartisan, which I believe allows for greater collaboration among the City Council. Because we don’t have the hurdles to compromise that running with a “R” or “D” after our name all too often brings, we’re able to get more accomplished. What you’ll continue to get from me is a Mayor who is responsive to phone calls, emails and messages on Facebook, another differentiator from my opponent.
Why should residents vote for you?
Carver residents can be confident voting for me because I have the experience, dedication, and because I’m the most qualified to lead our community through the next four years. I am ready and willing to continue to do the hard work I know being Mayor requires. I’m proud of the work I’ve done to maintain Carver’s small town feel, and improve transparency between
the City and its residents. I insisted we broadcast City Council Work Sessions, and have informed residents about what’s going on in their community through consistent communications. I also lobbied to secure more than $2.7 million in grants for Carver’s Levee Improvement Project, which will keep our historic downtown safe and remove the restrictions to property owners in the floodplain. Finally, I’ve worked hard to keep the tax rate low. At a predicted 2023 tax rate of 37.12% it will be the lowest in recent memory.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, I have never been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure—Not in the past ten years or ever!