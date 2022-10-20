Name/age: Jay Rohe, 59
Address: 3621 Cavallo Pass, Chaska
Family: Wife: Heidi (We have been married 31 years); Daughters: Hannah (Paul) & Sarah; Grandson: Quinton
Employment: Legrand (16 years) - Vice President of Sales
Education: Richmond High School/Indiana University
Hobbies/interests: Pickleball, Golf
Previous experience: 14 Years as City Councilmember Ward 4, Southwest Transit Commission Chair, SW Transit Commissioner, 2009 Commitment to Community Taskforce, Arts in Public Places Taskforce, CAYBBA Board Member, Community Education Advisory Board
Contact info: Email: jay.rohe@jayroheformayor.com; Website: jayroheformayor.com; Facebook: www.facebook.com/JayRoheforChaskaMayor
Why do you want to serve as the Mayor of Chaska?
Over the past four years, since I left the City Council, I have watched closely and have seen gaps in leadership. The City is not getting ahead of issues that are facing our changing community and having a leader to articulate our goals. My goal is to create a strategic environment at the City Council and develop a shared planned based vision for the next 20 years. Without a clear plan the city becomes project focused, this will lead to potential higher tax implications and developments not being well planned. I will work to provide leadership to this mission and vision approach and its financial implications to the city, so that all of our residents understand where we are headed for the future. This vision and mission will encompass the goal of being a Community for All.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Being strategic—The community is in need of a strong strategic plan. There is a lack of communication on our priority goals and the metrics to track their progress. Strong planning will allow us to address affordability, homelessness, hunger, diversity, taxes, health and wellness, all key priorities of my platform.
Embrace Diversity—I will work to include all voices in our decision making and community building processes. Embracing inclusion, new voices and perspectives will drive our community to be even stronger.
Taxes—Our City Taxes Continue to rise. The City Council used to have an initiative to be the lowest tax rate in Carver County. Our taxes are now higher than Chanhassen. I will work to bring that initiative back to the council. We need a strategic focus, not a project focus that connect city goals to tax impacts. Our elected leaders must be accountable to Chaska property owners.
Without putting down your fellow candidate, what sets you apart from them?
My years in a business leadership role have been key for me. Understanding and having P&L responsibility and being accountable to get things done. This does translate to the public space and especially to the Mayor’s role. Being comfortable to communicate effectively on the key issues of bias, prejudice, homelessness, hunger and taxes in our community, working through strategic planning process and developing goals, reaching out and engaging everyone versus a very small group for their ideas and perspectives. Every day, I strive to make things better, rather than simply accepting them as they are or have been. I won’t settle for consistency as I believe that drives complacency, I have the energy and drive to create a better tomorrow then we have today for our community.
Describe your leadership style:
As I think about my leadership style, I would say that it is people driven. I have learned through my business experiences to take a longer-term view. Leading by example is vitally important to gain respect and trust. It is a must that my actions support my words. Empowering people is key to giving each of them the ability to grow and learn. Setting ambitious goals and focusing on accountability and results is important to me. Engaging as many people as possible to gain their perspectives promotes diversity of thought and drives my decision-making process. Once our team mission and vision is established, I am prepared to work relentlessly to exceed our goals. I look to ease tense situations by getting conflicting parties together to take the issue from different angles and opinions to help solve what we are trying to accomplish together.
Why should residents vote for you?
Serving our community is very important to me. I had the honor and privilege to serve as Councilmember Ward 4 for 14 years. I have been away from the City Council for 4 years, I’ve learned a lot during this time away, I have had a chance to reflect and grow. When I was first elected, I made some mistakes and I learned a lot over the years about the importance of continually working to be a better person and leader. I know I can effectively communicate to the residents of our community the vision, mission and goals. Including reporting and understanding the impacts of financial asks of taxpayers and establishing more accountability and metrics to provide that information to you. I will work tirelessly for each of you to be a Community for All.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, to all.