Name/age: Mark Windschitl, 67
Address: 352 Highwood Drive Circle
Family: Connie, 3 adult children, 4 bonus adult children, 12 grandchildren
Employment: Fire Chief St Louis Park (Retired) and current Mayor of Chaska
Education: Chaska High School, Firefighter, E.M.T., and various technical & leadership continuing education
Hobbies/interests: Our grandchildren, home renovation projects, motorcycling, snowmobiling, golfing
Previous experience: City of Chaska Public Works (1974-1987), City of St Louis Park (1987-2014)
Contact info:
Email: Markwindschitl@hotmail.com; Cell: 612-237-4188; Social Media: Mark Windschitl for Mayor (Facebook and Instagram)
Why do you want to serve as the Mayor of Chaska?
Simply put, I have a deep love for this community and believe my unique skill set is best equipped to serve Chaska over the next two years.
The majority of my life has been devoted to service and has positioned me to best lead Chaska through our next period of growth. During my time as Mayor, we have survived the 2008 recession, COVID pandemic, and going forward, I can continue to be the steady hand that brings Chaska through the current set of economic challenges.
I enjoy creating and strengthening partnerships with Eastern Carver County Schools, neighboring cities, Carver County, local, state & federal officials, and the Met Council. Part of the success during my tenure has been my ability to create continuity with our own city council, staff, and city employees and I would like to continue and enhance the above partnerships during the next critical issues facing the city.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
Highway 41 reconstruction will be a significant improvement for our downtown, creating wider sidewalks for pedestrian safety, single lane traffic in each direction, along with turn lanes to provide better traffic flow. Renovations to enhance City Square Park are planned to begin this spring which will require considerable ongoing preparation over the next six months.
Most of our city buildings are 30 years old and require improvements to meet the future needs of our residents. Police, Fire, public works/utilities, library, and City Hall will be new or remodeled. We will save millions as nearly all are located on city owned land. Managing this strategically to minimize costs, being timely, and maximizing long term sustainability will be critical.
Keeping Chaska’s tax rate low is a priority. Industrial development has been an important part of our tax base. With land becoming sparse, identifying, and developing new industrial parcels of land will be a priority.
Without putting down your fellow candidate, what sets you apart from them?
I have been in the Chaska community for 50+ years and have seen and been part of many changes through that time. I worked for Chaska Public Works (13 years), Chaska Fire Department (21 years), long time youth coach, Chaska Cubs baseball board (20 years) and 40-year volunteer at Guardian Angels Church and cemetery.
My commitment is steadfast, and I have a deep, heartfelt appreciation for Chaska from my decades of working and volunteering. Being retired from full-time work, my time & focus is dedicated to serving the residents of Chaska and their needs. I have developed a deep connection to our residents, who are not afraid to ask me tough questions or give critical feedback. I listen and evaluate their feedback before making decisions.
Long-time federal, state, and local partnerships are already established, and I have the energy, skills, and knowledge to lead Chaska through our next round of initiatives.
Describe your leadership style:
My style is best described as servant leadership. I strongly value maintaining a high ethical standard, along with honoring and empowering others to perform their very best. We have an incredible wealth of knowledge in our city staff & employees, and I enjoy partnering with them while letting their experience come to light.
I am not a politician, nor do I pretend to be one. I lead by example, using common sense, and I hope that speaks for itself. Leadership isn’t just about managing people, it’s about communication and making sure people feel valued and heard. Whether residents, our partners, other elected officials, or city staff & employees, I work hard to provide timely responses to questions and feedback I receive.
Why should residents vote for you?
During my tenure as Mayor, we have done a great job of moving Chaska in the right direction with our strategic initiatives such as rebuilding our downtown business district, streets, infrastructure, and utilities, and upgrades to our trail system. Chaska is known to have a good mix of housing stock, and we are seeing great commercial, industrial, and business growth; all are important for any growing community.
Chaska needs steady leadership to navigate our upcoming complex city initiatives including a million square-foot data center, new city buildings and additions, Chaska Community center renovations, and Highway 41 reconstruction, which includes City Park renovations. My experience and expertise in city and building planning will add value to our community for these projects.
While we are growing and expanding amenities, we are also working hard to keep the small town feel that makes Chaska unique, which is important to many residents.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
Never in my life have I been involved in a bankruptcy or convicted of a misdemeanor.