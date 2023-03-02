Registration is underway for Garden Fever: Climate Responsiveness in Your Own Backyard, as presented by the Carver-Scott Extension master gardener program.
The event is scheduled for 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 25 at the Chaska Event Center. Online registration is available at the happenings tab at carverscottmastergardeners.com web site.
The cost is $45 for registration through March 10, and $50 after that date. Walk-in registration availability is not guaranteed.
The program includes lunch, speaker sessions, silent auction, vendor fair and door prizes.
The program will focus on ways to adapt outdoor spaces to thrive in an ever-changing environment that has included heat waves, drought and early-season flooding.
Program speakers include:
-Faith Appelquist, owner of Tree Quality in St. Paul, on the impacts of climate change on urban forests.
-Steve Betchkal, a veteran print and video journalist and current content editor of Wisconsin’s Favorite Bird Haunts, on how birds add quality to our lives.
-Bob Dahm, owner of Organic Bob, on regenerative agriculture and land care systems.
-Meg Cowden, writer and photographer, on her passion for growing food, educating and inspiring others.
More information can be found at info@carverscottmastergardeners.com, or by calling 952 466-5300.