Ridgeview has been recognized as a five-star hospital by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the medical center announced. Additionally, its Nursing & Rehab Center in Le Sueur was recognized as a five-star nursing home.
CMS rates hospitals nationwide based on more than 100 performance measures across five categories—mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.
Nursing homes are rated based on their performance in three categories— health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
“It is an honor to receive these five-star ratings from CMS. Ridgeview is proud of its commitment to the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve. Our Mission of ‘enhancing the lifelong health of the people we serve’ is the reason we exist,” Mike Phelps, president and chief executive of Ridgeview, said in a press release. “I am extremely proud of our colleagues and their dedication to providing the best health care in Minnesota.”
Ridgeview is among 13 Minnesota hospitals and 429 nationwide to receive the five-star Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating for 2022.